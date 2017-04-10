Ambush group plans Scavenger Hunt to give back to ES

April 10, 2017 – A student-led group of students from Excelsior Springs High School is making an impact on their community, one week at a time.

Ambush, an organization developed by students at ESHS, is in its second year of development and has made many strides along the way. ESHS junior Katie Shipp said during the first semester of classes at ESHS the Ambush group set out with the intent to get more of the student body involved in the activities that take place at the school.

Now, during the second semester, Ambush has focused its goals on supporting the community of Excelsior Springs.

“Ambush is hosting its first ever Scavenger Hunt,” explained Shipp. “Every Wednesday since the second semester started we (Ambush) have been volunteering at the Good Samaritan Center. Hosting the Scavenger Hunt is our way of giving back.”

The Scavenger Hunt, which Shipp said would take place this Saturday, April 15, will begin with registration at the gates of Tiger Stadium at ESHS. Ambush hopes for at least five groups, with three to five people per group, to enter and participate.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

