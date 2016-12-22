At Christmas, deployed but never forgotten

Brenda Spicer and fellow volunteers from American Legion Auxiliary Post #236 don’t expect thanks for what they do.

In fact, when the women get together each Christmas season to pack gift boxes for service people, the address is typically made out to a military post office box and the name of someone they don’t know.

There are exceptions. This year, for example, of the 20 boxes packed and shipped 18 were sent anonymously through the organization Any Soldier (www.anysoldier.com). But two went to local servicemen, Danny Howerton, Jr. of Excelsior Springs and Alexander Parsley.

Spicer, who’s worked on the project about 10 years, said she’d like nothing more than to know local service members were receiving the holiday cheer.

“The hardest part of doing this is getting the name and mailing address of the service people,” she said.

