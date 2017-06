Bark-A-Palooza 2017 a doggone good time

A kissing booth was just one of dozens set up during the first ever Bark-A-Palooza last Saturday, June 3. Held at East Valley Park along Lover’s Lane, man’s best friend had plenty of shade and lots of water to drink in the shady park. For more photos, turn to page 12 of the Tuesday, June 6 paper. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Morgan)

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

