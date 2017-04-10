Bark-A-Palooza planning underway

Bark-A-Palooza and Walk for the Dog Park is shaping up to be a fun-filled day. Set for June 3, the dog-friendly event is aiming to raise money for the possible new dog park in Excelsior Springs. Bark-A-Palooza’s creator, Lani O’Dell, has been busy recruiting volunteers, vendors and sponsors, including PetSmart. Among the confirmed features of the festival are carnival games, silent auction, vendors tailored for both pups and their humans, agility courses, food, a dog contest, bounce house and an adoptable dog showcase.

In addition, the Clay County Canine Unit will be on hand to do a demonstration and local musicians Copper Creek Bank will be performing from 2-3:30 p.m. Although many businesses and individuals have jumped on board, O’Dell is still actively seeking additional sponsorships. In addition to sponsorships, the Bark-A-Palooza team is in need of silent auction donations, additional volunteers and vendors. For those interested in assisting, contact O’Dell at barkapaloozaesmo@gmail.com.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

