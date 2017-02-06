Bark-A-Palooza set for Saturday, June 3

Local photographer Lani O’Dell, of Captured by Lani Michelle, is undertaking a new project to help bring a proposed dog park to Excelsior Springs. The Bark-A-Palooza festival and walk will be held Saturday, June 3 at Lover’s Lane in East Valley Park. While the event is still in the beginning stages, O’Dell has many plans, including a pup parade, cutest dog contest, vendors, raffles, information booths and more.

“I have three dogs myself and this is a cause that I really wanted to be involved with. Not only will it benefit my family, but hundreds – if not thousands – of other families in the surrounding areas as well.” O’Dell said.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the development of the dog park with any additional funds will be given to the Excelsior Springs Animal Shelter. Nate Williams, Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation Director, told The Standard that a location for the dog park has not been set in stone yet, as they are still receiving feedback and addressing concerns brought forth by community members. Williams has presented the Capital Improvements Board with a proposal in regard to financial assistance. The funding being requested would be to offset funds the event didn’t raise, or possibly fund the construction with the event providing additional amenities.

“Bark-A-Palooza should be a very fun event for a future dog park. Although the location of the park might be in question at the moment, the event will be great to raise awareness and support for a much needed addition to our community!” Williams said.

O’Dell is asking for community members who might be interested in volunteering to contact her at barkapaloozaesmo@gmail.com. “I welcome any input or help someone might want to offer,” she said. “I’m needing people to make phone calls, go to local businesses, social media warriors and sponsors. Anything is appreciated!”

As the event comes together, additional information can be found at facebook.com/BarkapaloozaESMO and in future issues of The Standard.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

