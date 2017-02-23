Bohemian Sage latest in downtown art trend

February 23, 2017 – A new art gallery which opened just in time for the annual Chocolate Tour adds to Excelsior Springs’ growing reputation as an art destination.

“We tried so hard to get in this place before the Chocolate Tour,” Kat McKown, one partner of the new Bohemian Sage Gallery located on South Marietta Street, said. “We knew there would be hundreds of people through here and we wanted them to see us. So we kind of rushed things up a little bit. We still have a lot of things we need to get done to be completely what we want to be.”

Excelsior Springs is continuing to become a destination for both art lovers and artists alike.

The Bohemian Sage Gallery opened earlier this month to rave reviews. The gallery is the effort of four friends known as the Bohemian Soul Painters in the art world. All have extensive art training from modern-day master painters.

-Bryce Mereness

