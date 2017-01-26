Chuck Anderson Ford undergoing major facelift

January 26, 2017 – You might have noticed some changes on your way into Excelsior Springs as Chuck Anderson Ford has began a major expansion and remodeling project.

It is the eighth major expansion to the Chuck Anderson building over the past forty years. The new expansion will add approximately 5,000 square feet of space and will see a dramatic change to the showroom and service department.

“People driving by have already seen it and business has picked up,” Mike Anderson said. “This is our eighth expansion and every time we have done construction our business picked up. People want to see what’s going on and they come in and look at the cars and they end up buying cars. It’s really weird how that happens.”

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, January 27 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

