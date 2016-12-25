City drops ‘interim’ from new chief’s title

When Excelsior Springs’ new police chief answered the phone Tuesday afternoon, he was still introducing himself as Capt. Clint Reno.

Reno, who will have been with the department 23 years next April, formally lost the word “interim” from his police chief’s title Monday night.

That’s when City Manager Molly McGovern announced that she had chosen Reno to replace longtime police chief John McGovern, who retired last month.

John McGovern knew Reno well, having supervised him during his entire stint with the department. The fact that McGovern could put in a good word for his second-in-command was a plus, but Reno said his new boss – John McGovern’s wife Molly – has also known him for a long time.

Reno’s promotion to chief came as no surprise to anyone at Monday’s city council meeting. Judging from the reaction, he was a popular choice.

“It all happened very quickly, yes,” said Reno, who had been named interim chief on Nov. 21.

He’d moved a few things into his new office, he said Tuesday, but was still answering the phone “captain” and working in the old one.

He said the hiring process had been informal.

Reno attended Monday’s council meeting with his wife Melissa. They have three sons, ages 23, 18 and 13. The oldest, Reno said, is a Marine stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

It took Reno a moment to remember how many year’s he’d worked for ESPD.

“The years fly by,” he said.

He started his career in law enforcement with a one-year stint with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!