Community celebrates Earth Day with clean-up

Over 65 people showed up to the community clean up event downtown on Saturday, April 22. While one group worked on beautifying downtown with fresh flowers, another group participated in the stream clean up. Approximately 70 bags of trash, along with truckloads of larger items like tires and furniture, were pulled out of the water. Afterward, participants were treated to hot dogs and refreshments.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

