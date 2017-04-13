ES community rallies behind #JusticeForSnowball

April 13, 2017 – Few things bring a community together like a tragedy does. In the early morning of Tuesday, March 21, a beloved neighborhood dog, Snowball, was beaten while he sat on his own front porch. The morning started out like any other for his owner, Lora Kingery. She woke up early, went outside to feed Snowball, jumped in the shower and continued on her morning routine. As she exited the front door to head to work, she noticed that Snowball was bleeding from his mouth. Unsure of what exactly transpired, but believing the injuries to be minor and restricted to his mouth, Kingery called a friend to check on Snowball and left for work.

“He still seemed perky at first,” she said, “But I had an entire chain of people coming throughout the day – and rest of the week – that checked on Snowball and sat with him while I was working.”

A few days later, on March 25, Snowball succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that he suffered from extensive internal bleeding from blunt force trauma, and evidence was collected from the scene of the potential weapon.

Exactly what happened – and why – remain a mystery, but ESPD Staff Sergeant Larry Tarrant tells The Standard that there is an active investigation ongoing. By now, social media is abuzz with rumors and tips, including the possibility that a video of the beating exists. A post on the Excelsior Springs Police Department’s Facebook page states, “On March 25th, 2017, the Excelsior Springs Police Department received a report of a dog (a family pet known as Snowball) that was apparently beaten on March 21, and ultimately died from his injuries, in the 100 block of West Excelsior Street. We believe there may be a video that exists of the beating by a suspect. An anonymous donor has offered a $500 REWARD for the first person that can provide law enforcement with this video and information that leads to an arrest. Please, if you have ANY information regarding this case, contact the Excelsior Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at 816-630-2000.”

Kingery confirmed that an anonymous person has stepped forward to offer that reward, and many others have since stepped forward to add to it. There is also a gofundme page available at www.gofundme.com/justice-for-snowball-reward-fund.

ESPD’s post has been shared more than 800 times, with people demanding #JusticeForSnowball.

Snowball wasn’t just an ordinary dog. A constant fixture at his home on Excelsior Street, Snowball has been around longer than most can remember. Kingery estimates his age to have been approximately 17 years old.

“Everybody knew Snowball,” she said. “He was super friendly and happy to see everyone. He would pounce up to you, almost like a cat, with his goofy bark. People all over town knew him.”

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

