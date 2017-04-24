ESH launches new payment program

Excelsior Springs Hospital has established a new partnership to reduce the toll of rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs on its patients. The facility has joined forces with CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement company, to offer CarePayment’s 0% APR financing solutions to any patient who depends on the hospital to take care of his or her health needs.

“We see across our community everyday how rising healthcare costs are impacting local families,” said Nanette Houck, interim Chief Executive Officer at Excelsior Springs Hospital. “People are struggling with higher premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs for care and, in some cases, they are delaying getting care because they are worried about costs. Our hospital is delighted to be working with CarePayment to offer our patients more options to pay for needed medical services over time with no risk to their credit.”

CarePayment collaborates with hospitals to offer their patients a 0% APR payment program that allows individuals to pay their medical expenses over time with low monthly payments and no credit bureau reporting.

“Throughout its long and storied history, Excelsior Springs Hospital has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to caring for its community, and we are pleased to support its ongoing efforts to improve the lives of those who depend on the hospital for quality healthcare,” said Craig Hodges, Chief Executive Officer of CarePayment. “As people are forced to bear more and more of the costs of their care, we are proud to offer a solution that is easy to understand and beneficial to both patients and providers.”

For more information about the CarePayment options available at Excelsior Springs Hospital, call 816-629-2792 or 816-629-2798 or visit the website at ESHospital.org.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!