ESMS garden project teaches life lessons

At the beginning of the school year, 6th grade students in Heather Sheahan’s 5th hour EXCEL class were posed a question: “How can you create an outdoor space for life science?” Part of the purpose of the EXCEL class is to learn life skills through challenges using Project Based Learning. PBL, by definition, is a teaching method in which students gain knowledge and skills by working for an extended period of time to investigate and respond to an authentic, engaging and complex question, problem or challenge. While Sheahan admits that initially the ideas were slightly above the realm of possibility, the class eventually settled on creating an outdoor garden. It sounds simple enough, but the process has been an ongoing one since last August.

To begin their project, students had to gain permission from ESMS Principal, Mark Bullimore. After an initial letter was sent back with questions and concerns, the kids quickly realized they had their work cut out for them.

“I explained to them how business pitches work, and gave them some examples,” said Sheahan. “From there, they got into groups and began their research. They were freaked out at first. It was hard.”

Their research turned into a presentation that they gave in front of Bullimore, who had even more questions. The students, at that point, were prepared enough to answer them. Soon after, Bullimore provided the students with small flags and asked them to flag out their plans to give him a visual. Once he was on board, Sheahan’s class then had to give a repeat performance in front of maintenance, not only for permission but also for their guidelines on what could and could not be done.

“The kids celebrated when they got their approval,” Sheahan said. “They were cheering and jumping up and down out of excitement when their hard work paid off.” Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, April 25 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

