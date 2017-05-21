Excelsior Springs Hospital names new CEO

The Board of Trustees of Excelsior Springs Hospital has announced Kristen DeHart as the new chief executive officer, effective June 2. DeHart replaces Sally Nance, who retired last December after serving as CEO for 26 years.

“We are excited to introduce Kristen to our community,” said Richart Andrew, board chair of ESH, “She is a natural fit for this position. Her leadership, vast healthcare experience and commitment to patient care will further advance our mission of providing quality health care across a continuum of care.”

Since 2015, DeHart has served as CEO of Rehabilitation Hospital of Overland Park, a partnership between The University of Kansas Hospital and Post Acute Medical. She held previous roles as Division Vice President of rehabilitation services for HCA from 2012-2015 and CEO of HealthSouth’s Mid-America Rehabilitation Hospital from 2003-2012.

“I am honored to be selected to serve the hospital and the people of Excelsior Springs and surrounding communities,” said DeHart. “I look forward to working with the incredible team of medical staff, employees and volunteers to deliver safe, quality health care and an excellent patient experience.”

DeHart has a Master’s of Business Administration from Western Governors University and a Bachelor’s of Physical Therapy from the University of Kansas. She and her husband live in Liberty, Missouri and have two children.

By admin

