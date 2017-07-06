Greim family patriarch to be inducted into Tigers Hall

July 6, 2017 – Dean Greim moved to Excelsior Springs later in life, but his love of the town provided many outlets for generosity in the community.

Greim moved his family to Excelsior Springs after he purchased a drug store on the corner of Thompson Avenue and South Street in 1938. He graduated from the Kansas City College of Pharmacy after attending Warrensburg High School.

Now, Greim will be recognized by the community during his induction into the Hall of Fame for all that he gave back to Excelsior Springs throughout his life.

Greim died in 1981 and his honor will be accepted by his oldest surviving son Larry.

In an article in The Standard shortly after his death, his accomplishments were laid out.

Dean Greim accomplished much in his 75 years of life.

Dean was a founding member of the Excelsior Springs Quarterback Club and was instrumental in bringing the Mineral Water Bowl to town.

Maybe the fondest memories of Greim came from the athletes, who were rewarded for each win with a free banana split from Greim’s store.

“I can remember playing basketball and hearing him up in the stands,” Larry Greim said. “He went to just about every basketball and every football games, not just when my brothers or I were playing. Of course the free banana splits were big. He always loved high school athletics. He wanted to reward the football team or the basketball team if they won a game. So he said if you win a game you get a free banana split. That was fun.” Read the rest of this story in the Friday, July 7 issue of the Standard.

-Bryce Mereness

