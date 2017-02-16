Hall named interim director of community center

February 16, 2017 – The City of Excelsior Springs acted quickly to fill the vacancy at their new community center, selecting a well-known face for the director’s chair.

Jesse Hall, the recently retired activities director of the Excelsior Springs School District, assumed the role of interim community center director on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Hall replaces Katie Vivas who was let go from the position on Monday, Feb. 6.

“I got a call to ask if I would be interested,” Hall said. “This community and this city has been very good to me. I talked it over with my wife and we were excited to help out in any way that we can.”

Hall joins a staff fully dedicated to the smooth operation of the new community center. The ESCC surpassed its membership goal for the year early in January, after two months of operation. The center’s fitness classes have been full and the facility is always well-used.

-Bryce Mereness

