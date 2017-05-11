Hundreds of years of newsprint in need of digitization

May 11, 2017 – For 129 years, The Standard Newspaper has printed articles for its readers in and around Excelsior Springs. Through changes in ownership, publishers, editors, writers and as the world of technology has evolved, the paper’s goal of bringing news to its readers in a timely fashion has remained the same.

The Standard began as a daily newspaper, but as times changed so did the inner workings of the paper. Now a twice-weekly publication, the newspaper brings local coverage of government, school, athletics, business, human-interest stories and breaking news to its readers.

With thousands of copies from when the paper was daily, and now that it is twice weekly, past volumes are bound and stored at the Excelsior Springs Museum & Archives.

“The museum has something found in no other location – 116 years of daily and weekly newspapers, some dating to the town’s earliest days in the 1880s,” said museum volunteer Kathy Duncan.

The newspapers Duncan referred to have been preserved for generations in bound books and by microfilm in the museum’s collections. When a customer drops in at The Standard office and asks to perform research, office staff refers them to the museum where newspapers of the past are stored. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, May 12 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!