Ice delayed, couldn’t extinguish Shop with a Cop’s warm feelings

December 27, 2016 – Winter weather last weekend forced Excelsior police to put the department’s annual Shop With a Cop event on hold.

But officers more than made up for the postponement on Dec. 22.

As soon as schools let out for winter break, officers and their helpers gathered up 17 children from Excelsior Springs for a fun-filled afternoon of shopping at the local Walmart.

“This year, through the generous support of our community, we were able to shop with 17 children from Excelsior,” said Sgt. Mike Lewis.

Children who participate in the Shop With a Cop program are recommended to the police department through counselors at their schools. Lewis said that leading up to the event he speaks with the counselors to determine which children and their families would benefit most from the program.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

