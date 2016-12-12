Lawson Police Chief Robert Smith diagnosed; Community stands by him

Lawson residents are looking out for one of their own and in this case, it’s their chief of police, Robert Smith.

Smith, who grew up in nearby Cameron, Missouri, was recently diagnosed with stage three multiple myeloma. He has been Chief of Lawson Police Department for 12 years.

Having attained his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice and shortly thereafter graduating from the police academy, Smith has spent the last 26 years in law enforcement. He has been with Lawson PD since the year 2000.

Smith and his wife, Jeana, have a son, a stepdaughter, two granddaughters and one grandson.

With thoughts of helping Smith and his family with the financial burden of hospital bills, Lawson residents are organizing a fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 17. The spaghetti dinner benefit will take place at Lawson High School, 600 Bob Gill Drive, from 4-7 p.m. For $8 a plate, guests can help support Smith’s medical expenses.

According to a Facebook event page created for Smith’s benefit dinner, “Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Plasma cells help individuals fight infections by creating antibodies that recognize and attack germs. Multiple myeloma causes cancer cells to accumulate in bone marrow, where they crowd out healthy blood cells.

“Rather than produce helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause kidney problems and in advance stages of this disease, high levels of calcium in the blood, bone damage, anemia, muscle weakness and pain, among several other problems.”

Smith’s hospital bills have already reached the $1,000 mark from past procedures and are expected to climb as treatment progresses. The fundraiser, which includes live music, a silent auction and free door prize giveaways every 20 minutes, will help Smith and his family as he focuses on treatment and recovery.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

