Local artist Holly Spencer shares her art on Instagram

March 23, 2017 -Excelsior Springs has cemented its name as an art community, with many galleries and shops, musicians and hand-painted murals providing a colorful backdrop to the downtown area. Beyond the well-known avenues, though, artists exist in many forms and remain relatively hidden from the limelight. Inside their homes, they paint, draw and create, using alternative ways to showcase their talents. As social media has advanced, blooming into so much more than just a way to keep track of acquaintances, a whole new world of artists and visionaries have emerged, taking advantage of the ease, accessibility and sometimes, anonymity, that the web can offer.

One such local artist, Holly Spencer, has been sketching since she was a child. It wasn’t until she reached adulthood, though, that she started actively logging time in her sketchbook. “I realized that if I was ever going make my own art, I would just have to find the time,” she said.

Time isn’t always easy to come by, as Spencer spends her days teaching art at Southwest Elementary in Lawson, participating in after school activities and training for marathons. To make sure she has enough time, she logs the hours she spends making art in her planner. This habit has kept her motivated.

“Seeing how many hours I was able to accomplish has really helped me prioritize my art,” she said, “ Seeing my hours and sketches add up is really satisfying.”

Spencer describes herself as a watercolor painter, who sketches in ink prior to adding washes of watercolor. She works in watercolor sketchbooks and even though she knows how to bind her own books, her favorite are handmade sketchbooks purchased from an Indonesian artist named Soleh Hadiyana. Her favorite type of sketching, and what can be found on her Instagram account @millfeatherstudio, is called Urban Sketching.

“A local artist named Cathy Johnson first introduced me to Urban Sketching in 2013,” said Spencer, “I read her book Artist Journal Workshop: Creating Your Lie in Words and Pictures. I was instantly intrigued.”

The Urban Sketcher Manifesto at urbansketchers.org states: 1. We draw on location, indoors or out, capturing what we see from direct observation. 2. Our drawings tell the story of our surroundings, the places we live and where we travel. 3. Our drawings are a record of time and space. 4. We are truthful to the scenes we witness. 5. We use any kind of media and cherish our individual styles. 6. We support each other and draw together. 7. We share our drawings online. 8. We show the world, one drawing at a time. The ideals and spirit of Urban Sketchers are apparent in Spencer’s story and work. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, March 24 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

