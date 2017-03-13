Marshall-Foster wed

Victoria (Tori) Marshall and Jacob Foster, of Cameron, were married at 4 p.m. on Tuesday February, 21 at the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Excelsior Springs.

Tori is the daughter of Wendy Spease of Plattsburg and Duane Marshall of Lenexa, Kan. Jacob is the son of Tamela Foster of Excelsior and the late Monte Foster of Cameron.

The bride’s uncle, Timothy Spease, Community of Christ minister, married them.

Kaitlin Marshall, the bride’s sister, served as Maid of Honor and Joshua Foster, the groom’s brother, served as Best Man.

A reception at The Elm’s Hotel and Spa in Excelsior followed the ceremony.

Tori is the classified/circulation receptionist at Cameron Newspapers. She graduated from Plattsburg High School in 2009 and from Park University in 2012.

Jacob is the CEO of FSDetailing and FSTrading Company.

For their honeymoon, they plan to travel across the country via a scenic Amtrack tour this fall.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

