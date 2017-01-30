Methodist Men help GSC open food pantry one Saturday per month

For those who can’t make it to the Good Samaritan Center’s food pantry during the week, a solution is in the works.

Good Samaritan Center Executive Director Martha Buckman announced that beginning Feb. 11, the GSC will be open one Saturday per month from 9-11 a.m. for food pantry access.

“We are so excited to finally be able to open our pantry up to those who really need this service,” said Buckman. “At this time, we will be able to address food needs on particular weekend days.”

The United Methodist Men, a committee from the First United Methodist Church of Excelsior Springs, are volunteering their time to make this opportunity available.

On the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m., the UMM will assist in the food pantry, led by a GSC staff member.

People who want pantry assistance should first contact the GSC before showing up on a Saturday. Buckman said a GSC caseworker will still need to be notified ahead of time before a person or family can receive food from the pantry. To make arrangements for assistance, call the GSC at 816-630-2718 and ask to speak with a caseworker.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!