New ER director already knows his way around town

December 19, 2016 – “Welcome home Brad,” is how Nanette Houck, assistant hospital administrator, greeted Brad Hoffman, Excelsior Springs Hospital’s new emergency room director.
The former Excelsior Springs resident and 1985 ESHS honors graduate will assume his new post on Feb. 1, 2017.
Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, December 20 issue of the Standard
By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com
Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!
Rev. Kelly O'Dell
December 30, 2016 at 8:58 pm
Dr.Hoffman has always had my best interests at heart when he treated me. Good Dr!