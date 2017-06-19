Once upon a time…

Seniors and students trade life lessons

June 16, 2017 – Jesse Hall, Excelsior Springs Community Center Director, had a plan for summertime and wanted it to include students of the Excelsior Springs School District. Though Hall helped to organize activities with students during summer school, he says it’s the people at the Community Center who deserve a pat on the back.

Deanna Baxter, who is assisting at the center this summer, explained, “Jesse contacted the elementary school before summer school began. He had provided the school (Lewis Elementary) with a list of options the students could participate in at the Community Center.”

Summer school for students of Excelsior Springs is being held at Lewis Elementary and children are getting more than just a classroom education. “Last week we took our seniors from the Community Center to Lewis for their own field trip,” said Baxter. “The seniors gave fourth grade students a ‘history lesson’ and shared some of their own experiences. Seniors talked to the students about their own personal life experiences and the differences they’ve noticed in the times and the ways that students are growing up now.” Read the rest of this story in the Friday, June 16 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

