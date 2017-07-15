Pantry in need of donations for children during summer months

There are more than 180,000 children in the region who rely on free and reduced-cost meals during the school year, but during the summer lunch isn’t always readily available. For those children, no school sometimes means no meals and that includes the children of Excelsior Springs.

The Excelsior Springs Good Samaritan Center is asking for the community’s help to provide children in the area with nutritious food to get through the summer months.

GSC is hosting a community-led food drive, sponsored by Harvesters, throughout the month of July. All food collected will stay within Excelsior Springs to help children and their families within the community.

Jen Chappell, GSC Caseworker, said there are some items that are definitely most needed, including canned vegetables and fruits, dried fruit, canned meats such as chicken and tuna, brown rice, whole grain pasta, peanut butter, canned soup and cereal, both hot and cold. Chappell said there is also a need for personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, deodorant, laundry detergent, toilet paper, tissues and paper towels.

The GSC will be collecting non-perishable food items and toiletries through July 31. Anyone interested in helping the center provide food and hygiene items can drop off a sack at the center, 108 S. Thompson Ave. or by making arrangements by calling Chappell at 816-630-2718.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!