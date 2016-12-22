Photographer finds helpful way to give back this Christmas

Each year, local photographer Lani O’Dell schedules mini-photo sessions around Christmas, always choosing a local charity or family in need to donate a portion of the money to.

This year, O’Dell said she decided to give the money to the school district to help pay for lunches for students who don’t have money in their school accounts or are overdrawn.

“I got the idea from a viral video on Facebook in which a mom had made an extra lunch all year long for another child whose mother had lost her job,” O’Dell said. “It pulled my heart strings and made me think of growing up and sometimes being that kid that didn’t have enough lunch money.”

O’Dell started conducting her own research. After speaking with multiple school lunchroom employees, O’Dell found that it’s not uncommon to run across students who are low on lunch money.

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, December 23 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!