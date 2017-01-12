P&R Director addresses proposed dog park concerns

January 12, 2017 – Noise and location are two of the most important concerns with a proposed dog park in Excelsior Springs. As this months-long discussion continued during the Capital Improvements Authority meeting, Parks & Recreation Director Nate Williams did his best to calm those concerns.

Williams spoke to the Capital Improvements Authority on Monday, Jan. 9 in the Hall of Waters council chamber and shared some of the benefits of a dog park. According to Williams, dog parks are the fastest growing systems in the world.

“Excelsior Springs is making great strides and this is just another way to continue to make that happen and make the community more livable,” said Williams. “We wouldn’t just be building a dog park, we’re adapting like everyone else and we don’t want to miss the boat.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

