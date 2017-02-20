Rockin’ Tiger Club community service group gives back in a big way

February 20, 2017 – The students of Rockin’ Tiger Club have spent the better part of the new year embarking on a community service project all their own. Led by program coordinator Elisha Dale, the children decided on their project of choice together and planned the entire thing from start to finish.

To begin, the kids created flyers, posters and a promotional video to alert the public of their plan, which was to host a donation drive of toys and art supplies for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The philanthropist Tigers left no stone unturned, sharing information with all the elementary schools, middle school and on social media.

After determining what information needed to be included, jobs were assigned for their “Give from the heart with toys and art” campaign. Those jobs included musical director, wardrobe, cameramen, performers, a marketing team, director, graphic designers and post production managers. The students were very passionate about their project, with multiple people speaking up throughout the almost five minute video. “If every single student at Westview, Lewis and Elkhorn bought one $1 toy, that would be 1,200 toys,” one excitedly declared. Another spoke about her time as a patient at Children’s Mercy, and how having entertainment options helped keep her spirits high. “We are amazed and very proud of what these kids were able to accomplish. In just the little time they had to work as a group and the hard work they did at home on their own, they were able to put together quite a marketing package,” Dale said.

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, February 21 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!