Royal Hotel could see new ownership March 8

January 30, 2017 – The once glorious Royal Hotel, now a long abandoned shell in the center of downtown Excelsior Springs, may soon change hands once again as it goes up for auction on March 8.

The Royal has sat largely untouched since 1998 when Keith Dowell purchased the building before selling it to his nephew Alexander Dowell in 2004.

Now, after over 12 years of ownership, Dowell has announced he has listed the property and will hold an absolute auction. On Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. the Royal Hotel will go to the highest bidder.

“I still love the building,” Dowell said. “I just hope that the right person gets it.”

Dowell selected Don Gabriel of Higgenbotham Auctioneers to auction the historic property. Dowell said that he has a lot of faith in his auctioneer.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

