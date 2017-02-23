RUSH DELIVERY: Fast labor leads to birth in a truck

February 23, 2017- The delivery of Crystie and Luke Holsey’s third child will give the couple a tale to share for a lifetime after Crystie gave birth in the front seat of the family’s truck.

When Holsey awoke to the sound of her four-year-old daughter coming into the couple’s bedroom around midnight of Feb. 15, she had no idea that their third child would be born just two hours later.

“We let our four year old come into the room to sleep for a bit. After we put her back to bed it was 1:17 a.m. when I felt my first contraction,” she explained. Just two days earlier, Holsey had made a regularly scheduled trip to her obstetrician and hadn’t had a single contraction yet.

At the onset of contractions, Crystie woke her husband and asked for him to call his mother to come over and watch the couple’s four-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son. Holsey said it was 18 minutes later when the couple climbed in the family’s pickup truck to head for Liberty Hospital.

The Holsey family, which reside near Blackberry Trail in Excelsior Springs, barely made it to 69 Highway near Excelsior Springs Hospital when Holsey said the feeling came that the baby was ready to be delivered. She and her husband tried to remain calm.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

