Still one more tour of The Royal before absolute auction March 8

Feb. 27, 2017 – Several interested parties came out for a tour of the Royal Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 25. The tour was one of two planned before the upcoming absolute auction of the downtown hotel scheduled for March 8.

Tour guide Hunter Colbert, an Excelsior Springs High School senior and student at the Excelsior Springs Area Career Center, gave The Standard a firsthand look at the hotel, from top to bottom.

Beginning with the foyer, Colbert explained his role as a tour guide. “I’m a student of Ganzer’s (Zac Ganzer). We were given a project this year and as a whole we chose the city to focus on,” he said. Ganzer’s digital media class is popular at ESACC, and this year students took on the role of tour guide at the hotel as part of an upcoming project.

While Colbert led The Standard through the foyer, to the ballroom and eventually over to the Royal Grille, he explained that although the building isn’t exactly in the best shape, he and the students were having a great time learning the history of the once magnificent structure. “As you can see, most of the restaurant is still intact,” said Colbert.

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, Feb. 28 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

