Sturm brothers in a new setting

January 5, 2017 – Working together isn’t usually the strength of teenage siblings. But Jordan Strum, 19, and his brother Joseph, 17, are partnered as a creative team for Sturm Bros. Custom Design & Fine Jewelry.

Formerly known as Pointer’s, the shop at 111 E. Broadway in Excelsior Springs recently changed its name and relocated here after seven years on the Richmond square.

“We’ve heard a lot of good things about the downtown (in Excelsior),” Joseph said.

The activity of the area was a big draw, the brothers say, as was the availability of parking and the loyalty of Excelsior customers who drove to Richmond to do business.

The move coincided with the retirement of Tim, the boys’ dad, and with T.J., their mother, serving as manager. Joseph, who’s working on an associate’s degree in art at Wentworth Junior College, is the designer. His brother, a certified graduate bench jeweler, turns Joseph’s designs into physical reality as the shop’s bench jeweler and engraver.

Read more about Sturm Bros. Custom Design & Fine Jewelry in the Friday, January 6 issue of the Standard

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!