Summer school sessions begin Tuesday

The Excelsior Springs School District is offering a mix of basic skills, transition, enrichment and credit recovery courses during summer school—starting today.

The summer classes run through June 27, with elementary students attending Westview Elementary and secondary courses being held at Excelsior Springs Middle School.

Keelie Stucker is the secondary summer school principal, while Tyler Shannon is principal for the elementary summer school classes.

Hours for the age levels will vary slightly—8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for elementary, and 8:15 to 2:45 p.m. for secondary—but the emphasis overall will be on both education and fun.

In addition, pre-kindergarten students will be attending a “Jumpstart Kindergarten” class to acclimate them to the school environment prior to the start of the 2012-13

Incoming sixth graders can enroll in either basic skills or enrichment classes, with the latter’s offerings including Integrated Art, Let the Games Begin (a physical education class), Book Bites and Social Studies Super Slam. In addition, incoming sixth graders can sign up for a Jumpstart Transition class that will ease their switchover from elementary school to middle school. There will be two sessions for the classes, one from May 29 through June 12, and the other starting June 13 and continuing through June 27.

High school students will also attend classes at Excelsior Springs Middle School. Most of the courses offered will be for credit recovery, a pass-or-fail prospect that covers 60 clock-hours of instruction. These classes will include a session each of Algebra I and Algebra II, a session of Essentials of Algebra A, a session of Introduction to College Algebra, two session each of English I, English II and Personal Finance and a session of World History.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

