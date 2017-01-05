Swimming with dolphins

January 5, 2017 – It started out like a typical morning on vacation for Kim and Gary Sanson. They’re both early risers and it being their last day in Cancun, Mexico, they were especially eager to catch the sunrise over the beach before heading back to the States.

It wasn’t long though before Gary noticed a bit of a ruckus down on the beach and multiple people pointing at the water. Not realizing quite what was happening, but noticing growing concern, he headed down to get a closer look.

The concern was warranted, it turned out, because several dolphins had become disoriented and, after traveling in the wrong direction, were washing up and getting stuck on shore.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

