The carnival has arrived

The annual carnival has arrived in town. Sponsored by the Excelsior Springs Christmas Committee, the carnival begins Saturday, April 22 and will be here through Saturday, April 29. During the week, the gates will open at 6 p.m., on Saturday the start time is 1 p.m. and Sunday it’s 2 p.m. As always, all-you-can-ride wristbands will be available for $20, with single ride tickets also for sale.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!