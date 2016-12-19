Trails plan envisions future link between Liberty, Excelsior, Lawson

December 19, 2016 – Excelsior Springs would be a cog in a Northland trails system that planners see eventually joining trails – present and future – in both Clay and Platte counties.

Nate Williams, Parks and Recreation Director in Excelsior Springs, briefly updated city council on the progress of the Clay County Trails Subcommittee, of which he is a member.

The subcommittee meets monthly and is a branch of the Clay County Economic Development Quality of Life committee. Williams serves along with parks directors from Liberty, Gladstone, Kansas City, Smithville and Lawson.

“This committee was put together to try to update the Clay County Trails Vision Plan,” said Williams, who became Parks and Recreation Director here about a year ago. “Our ultimate goal is to connect all of Clay County with access to trails.”

Williams said access would include bike and walking trails, such as Rainbow Trail, Siloam Trail and Fishing River Linear Park Trail in Excelsior Springs, as well as equestrian, mountain bike and All-Terrain Vehicle trails.

When his committee has completed its update, Chairman Steve Rhoads and members are expected to present their findings to the county commission.

Rhoads, a landscape architect, is employed by BeVireo, a commercial company formed in 2012 with the merger of Patti Banks Associates and Omaha, Nebraska-based Community ReDesigned, an architecture and planning firm.

According to its website, BeVireo’s three areas of emphasis are parks, trails and greenways, natural resources and healthy communities.

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

