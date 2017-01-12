Undercover cop gets new look, orders after 10 years of service

January 12, 2017 – Residents might not have seen Sgt. Pete Oulman around Excelsior Springs much over the last 10 years. If they did, then they certainly wouldn’t recognize him today.

Oulman, who has been with the Excelsior Springs Police Department for more than a decade, worked primarily undercover as a member of a regional Drug Enforcement Agency task force.

That meant for more than 10 years Oulman had to answer to more than one name, and let his physical appearance be maintained at a less-than-desk-professional level. That all changed Monday morning, Jan. 9, when a shave and a haircut signaled the end of his undercover work.

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, January 13 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

