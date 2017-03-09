Westview students hosting ‘Coins for Cats and Canines’

The Westview Elementary Student Leadership Team is on a mission to help the animals of Excelsior Springs. From now through April 28, students are hosting the “Coins for Cats and Canines” event to collect items and money for the Excelsior Springs Animal Control Center.

They are asking community members to donate their change, in any amount, to help reach their goal of $450. In addition to monetary donations, they are accepting the following items: cat litter pans, cat litter, dog treats, peanut butter, new or clean towels, new or clean blankets, dog and cat toys, tennis balls, Pedialyte, leashes and dog collars. Donations can be dropped off at the front office of Westview Elementary, 500 N. Jesse James Rd.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

