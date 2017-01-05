‘You are going to New York’

January 7, 2017 – Anne Rash has always dreamed of a trip to New York City, but serious medical issues have kept her from taking too many vacations. In fact, most of her travels have been to different hospitals around the country.

On Christmas morning, Rash received the surprise of a lifetime courtesy of her sister Nicole, who set up a GoFundMe page to finance a trip to see the sights and sounds of the city that never sleeps.

“I was just sitting at work and I thought of ‘What do I want to do for Anne for Christmas?’,” Nicole said. “What does she really, really want? And I just thought, ‘New York,’ and so I just started the GoFundMe. I had to block her on Facebook so she wouldn’t see any of it.”

A simple Christmas card delivered the news, and after a personal message from Nicole, a P.S. simply said see the back of the card, which had “You are going to New York” boldly scrawled out in black marker.

-Bryce Mereness

