Auditor again asks for ordinance change

March 9, 2017 – A backup of bills has Clay County Auditor Carol McCaslin once again asking the Clay County Commissioners to change an ordinance that restricts the county to spending less than $1,000 per vendor per 90 day period without a contract.

This has created a backlog of bills she can’t approve for payment because it would violate an ordinance put in place in 2008.

“We have a county ordinance that says $1,000 in a 90-day period,” McCaslin said. “If you would look, my intention is not to call attention to the individual vendors. In this 90 day spend you can see we’re way beyond $1,000 (McCaslin went on to show multiple invoices that ranged between $1,400 and more than $3,000 of unpaid bills). That is a county law that you all have control over and can rescind. All of these are kind of stuck because of that ordinance.”

State statute allows for up to $6,000 to be spent per vendor without a contract. McCaslin recommended that the county ordinance be changed to raise the limit to that which state law allows for.

“It probably needs to be reexamined,” McCaslin said. “In some of the meetings we’ve had regarding this process and getting into compliance this was actually discussed. I’ve been waiting and hoping that it would make it to an agenda but it has not done that. Because of that particular issue I have not been signing off on these because my statute says they must be lawful. The only other way to do anything is to do a phone bid. If you look at some of these vendors you’d see it would be very tedious if you had to put canned goods on a phone bid.”

One of the agencies impacted the most is the juvenile services department, which operates two group homes and the juvenile detention center. Director Janet Rogers said that the law makes it difficult for them to put groceries into the pantry of the facilities.

“All of a sudden our bills aren’t paid but we need to keep operating,” Rogers said. “We have to keep putting food on the table. We have (thousands of dollars) in unpaid bills. That is to feed our children in both group homes and in detention. To provide household goods and any kind hygiene products. We could go to other vendors but it’s going to cost the taxpayers 20-30 percent more.”

-Bryce Mereness

bryce@esstandard.com

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

