Birthday Card lawsuit in judge’s hands

February 13, 2017 – The lawsuit against Clay County Commissioners Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen finally went in front of a judge on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Clay County Courthouse.

The case, brought by Gary Markenson, a Gladstone resident, in April of 2016 centered around birthday cards sent out to senior citizens of Clay County. The cards were signed by the commissioners, and also included government information pamphlets, a survey and a ‘gift card/coupon’ good for two free admissions to either the Jesse James Farm and Museum or the Jesse James Bank Museum.

“I think it is improper that the birthday cards targeted senior citizens who voted in the last general election,” Markenson said from the witness stand. “I think the birthday cards themselves are questionable, but the main thing is the gift cards.”

The crux of the matter seemed to be if the action of including the ‘gift card/coupon’, which can be used in lieu of an admission fee — currently $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for senior citizens and $4.50 for children — violated Article VI, Sections 23 and 25 of the Missouri Constitution. Section 23 reads as, “No county, city or other political corporation or subdivision of the state shall own or subscribe for stock in any corporation or association, or lend its credit or grant public money or thing of value to or in aid of any corporation, association or individual, except as provided in this constitution,” while section 25 states in part “No county, city or other political corporation or subdivision of the state shall be authorized to lend its credit or grant public money or property to any private individual.”

In addition to Markenson, those offering testimony included: former Presiding Commissioner Pam Mason, former County Counselor and Circuit Judge Don Norris, former commission receptionist Nancy Shade, the county’s historic sites manager Elizabeth Beckett, Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown and Ridgeway.

-Bryce Mereness

