Clay County budget transfers cause controversy

March 2, 2017 – Clay County Sheriff Paul Vescovo let his displeasure be known at the Clay County Commission’s combined work/business session on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Clay County Courthouse.

During a vote on budget transfers to true up the adopted county budget (which was passed during the January 3 meeting with a 2-1 vote) with the final numbers from the end of the 2016 fiscal year, Vescovo learned $100,000 was set to be taken out of his rainy day fund to cover a $645,290 shortfall from the sheriff’s office end of year balance projection to the actual number. The rest of the shortfall was made up from funds from the general fund’s rainy day account.

“It is not the duty of the Sheriff’s Office to do the estimations,” Vescovo said. “That is in county administration. So my feeling is someone grossly overestimated the carryover in the fund. I don’t think the sheriff’s office should be penalized for it.”

What started off as what seemed to be positive news of the county coming out more than $1 million ahead of the projections for the end of the year quickly turned sour upon the realization of the budget shortfall for the sheriff’s office.

“If we are decreasing what the sheriff has to that low of a number it is very problematic,” Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said. “It goes beyond the immediate issue of the overtime, which is obviously critical. It involves more the general levels we give to the sheriff. It’s a pretty steep cut. There is no point to decrease the sheriff’s budget because it is unrealistic to think that $41,000 is going to cover this sort of thing. It sounds like we’re bringing in more money.”

The move to not cover the whole budget shortfall from the general rainy day fund is the biggest question mark. The general fund’s rainy day account saw a net increase of $183,748 despite the many transfers in and out due to projections that were inaccurate.

Clay County Auditor Carol McCaslin told commissioners that if they had not adopted the budget so quickly into the new year the projections would be more accurate.

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, March 3 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

bryce@esstandard.com

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!