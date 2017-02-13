County Cancels Smithville Lake Special Term

The Clay County Commission will not meet to discuss the fate of boaters at Smithville Lake after all after a special term of the Commission set for Wednesday, Feb. 15 was cancelled.

Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte proposed the special term after his item on the agenda at the regular Feb. 6 meeting was stricken from the agenda by a 2-1 vote.

“Due to the specific procedural maneuver I can not legally convene the Special Term Session February 15, 2017 as announced at the February 6, 2017 meeting,” Nolte said in an email to The Standard. “I regret any inconvenience caused by this cancellation. My efforts to reschedule were unsuccessful.”

-Bryce Mereness

