County OKs 2017 budget on split vote

January 5, 2017 -Clay County Commission passed a 2017 budget Monday, despite one member’s objection that the financial roadmap might benefit from further discussion.

The budget was approved by a 2-1 vote, with Western Commissioner Gene Owen and Eastern Commissioner Luann Ridgeway voting in favor and Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte voting no.

Nolte continued his argument that the commission should avoid combining its usual two week work session-business session process into a single meeting during holiday periods.

“It essentially makes approval of the budget an immediate action item, which it shouldn’t be,” he said. “Approving the budget is one of the most important things the commission does.”

Nolte’s comments were part of a mostly prepared statement early in the meeting when the board voted to approve the day’s agenda and any changes.

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

