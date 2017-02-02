Smithville Lake boaters waiting for answers

February 2, 2017 – On Monday, Jan. 30 a woman waited her turn for the second straight week to address the Clay County Commission, and for the second week her pleas for answers fell on deaf ears.

Stacy Long first raised concerns after boat slip holders at Smithville Lake found policies unclear when the semi-annual renewal period came around. Payments were due on Jan. 12, but a provision in the contract allows for a late payment of up to 30 days with payment of a late fee. Instead slip holders have been turned away from paying, even with thousands of dollars of cash in hand.

“This problem is centered around not getting answers from the county,” Corey Booth, an alderman in Smithville and boat slip owner, said. “It’s about more issues than just us boaters. I’m flabbergasted at the nonsense and nonsensical ways they conduct their meetings. They could speak to us. At least it would have been an answer. They have refused to do so. What do you expect citizens to do?”

-Bryce Mereness

