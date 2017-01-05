ESPD gun discharged in a scuffle, no injuries reported

The Excelsior Springs Police Department is investigating after an officer’s gun discharged in a struggle on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Staff Sgt. Larry Tarrant told The Standard that the officer initiated a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Y Highway and Isley Boulevard. When the officer approached the car, a passenger fled the vehicle on foot into a nearby wooded area. The suspect reached for his waistband. The officer, fearing the suspect was reaching for a weapon, drew his gun. In an ensuing struggle to apprehend the suspect, the officer’s firearm discharged, but did not hit anyone. The officer then deployed his Taser to subdue the suspect. The suspect remains unidentified as charges have not yet been brought. He is currently in custody on an investigative hold.

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!