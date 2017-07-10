’95, ’96 baseball teams to join Hall of Fame

July 10, 2017 – The mid 1990s proved to be a golden age for Tigers athletics and coach Vic Bonuchi. Bonuchi led the Tigers to two state football championships and was also the coach of the baseball team, which won three straight district titles and earned two state trophies in that stretch.

Those teams are the latest to join the Excelsior Springs Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame in the class of 2017. The 1995 and 1996 baseball teams will join the Hall of Fame in an induction ceremony set for Wednesday, July 12 at Excelsior Springs High School. There will be a banquet honoring the inductees at 6 p.m., with the induction following at about 7:30 p.m.

It was a quick rise to power for the Tigers on the diamond. The team won the district championship in 1994 for the first time in school history.

-Bryce Mereness

