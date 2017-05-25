After 30 years, Dr. Tompkins says good-bye to ES

May 25, 2017 – After 30 years of caring for pediatric patients in and around Excelsior Springs, Dr. Rory Tompkins has announced the closing of the Excelsior Springs Pediatric Clinic.

Tompkins, who began his career in Excelsior Springs in 1987, said that as time marches on it has become difficult to run a solo practice and in doing so, the business side of things have become more complex. “It has gotten difficult as I’ve gotten older and running the practice is getting to be more complex,” he said.

In making the decision to close his practice, he didn’t leave his many patients without options. In a letter mailed to patients Tompkins explained, “Effective June 1, Excelsior Springs Pediatric Clinic will be merging with Priority Care Pediatrics.”

Tompkins, who has been in his current office for the past 23 years, said he would begin working one day a week at Liberty PCP which will transition to full time in that office by October of this year. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, May 26 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

