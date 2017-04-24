Appeal requested in Church of Liberty decision

In February 2016, the Clay County Commission denied a request from Doug Perry and the Church of Liberty to rezone their property on 14518 Old Quarry Rd. to residential use.

Over a year later, a request for appeal is on the agenda for Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The agenda item states, “Case No. 17-103BZA – A request for an Appeal of an Administrative Decision pursuant to Section 151-3.15 of the Clay County Land Development Code pertaining to a written interpretation given on March 22nd, 2017, regarding); Whether or not Church or Religious Assembly as used in the Code allows for a Church to manifest in any residential option-whether that be clergy/staff housing, convent, monastery, homeless shelter, battered women’s shelter, guest housing, retreat center or any other traditional and common way that a Church might feel led by their faith (or exigencies) to manifest their Church. The applicant is Doug Perry, The Church of Liberty, representing Millin Co., LLC.”

Learn more about this in an upcoming issue of the Standard

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!