Assistant County Administrator faces tampering charge

Clay County Assistant County Administrator for Finance and Administrative Services Laurene Portwood faces a single count of tampering with a public record in Clay County Court.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

The case was submitted by the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. The offense date is listed as January 17, 2017 and the case was filed on Friday, June 23.

Portwood is scheduled to appear on July 25 to hear the charge against her.

“I am disturbed that a member of Clay County’s senior staff has had criminal charges filed against them,” Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said in a statement to The Standard. “Because of the seriousness of this matter, I believe the Commission should immediately consider how to proceed in the best interests of the citizens of Clay County.”

County spokeswoman Nicole Brown did not respond to a request for comment. The Standard will have more details in the Friday, June 30 edition.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!