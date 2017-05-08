ATV accident claims life of young Tigers grappler

The Excelsior Springs youth wrestling program is mourning the loss of one of their own after Dylan Garrett died of injuries sustained in an All Terrain Vehicle accident.

Garrett, 9, passed away on Thursday, May 4 in Fort Worth, Texas, while he was visiting his extended family. Garrett had arrived in Texas after a family road trip with his mom, step dad and younger brother. His stepfather Jason said that about 7 p.m. that evening Garrett misjudged and the four-wheeler he was driving ran into a barbed wire fence. Injuries sustained in the accident claimed the young life of Garrett.

Garrett was a first year wrestler with the Excelsior Springs Tiger Youth Wrestling Program. Head coach Rick Schwab said Garrett wrestled in the 10 and under age group, worked hard, showed great improvement and was never afraid to forego a novice tournament to compete against upper level competition.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family,” said Schwab.

Described by family and friends as adventurous, silly, and full of life, Garrett was a former student at Westview Elementary School and had recently transferred out of district. Excelsior Springs School District Deputy Superintendent Jaret Tomlinson said counselors were made available at the school to help any students who may have had a difficult time with the news of Garrett’s death.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

